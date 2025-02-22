Maresca unsure whether Jörgensen will keep his place after costly gaffe

Enzo Maresca said he was unsure whether Filip Jörgensen will keep his place in the Chelsea side after the goalkeeper’s awful mistake handed three points to Aston Villa.

The Blues lost 2-1 at Villa Park, where the home side came from behind and scored a stoppage-time winner when Jörgensen should have completed a routine save to keep out Marco Asensio’s effort but allowed the ball to slip from his grasp.

It leaves head coach Maresca facing a difficult selection decision, having recently brought in Jörgensen because Robert Sanchez had cost Chelsea with a number of errors.

Asked if Jörgensen will play in Tuesday’s home match against Southampton, Maresca said: “I don’t know. In this moment, it is not today’s mistake that I am going to change my mind about Filip in this moment. We will see.”

Chelsea, second in the table at Christmas, are now sixth and have lost three of their past four Premier League matches.

They started well, with Enzo Fernandez giving them an early lead, but it turned out to be another disappointing result.

“This is probably for me the toughest defeat of the season,” Maresca admitted.

“We had chances and didn’t take them. At the end anything that can happen and unfortunately we lost the game.”