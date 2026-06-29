Maresca to pay Chelsea compensation after taking over at Man City

Chelsea will receive compensation from former head coach Enzo Maresca following the confirmation of his appointment by Manchester City.

The 46-year-old Italian has signed a three-year contract to succeed Pep Guardiola, who stepped down in May.

Maresca unexpectedly resigned from his position at Stamford Bridge on January 1, following a run of just one win in seven Premier League matches.

A club statement released on Monday revealed that Maresca had informed Chelsea last autumn of his desire to succeed Guardiola, despite being under a long-term contract.

The statement read: “In December 2025, our head coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position. Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before.

“No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season. However, in light of his decision not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities through to the end of the season, the club was left with no choice but to protect our players, our supporters, and the badge and accept his resignation.”

Chelsea have confirmed that confidential financial settlements have now been reached with both Manchester City and Maresca himself regarding compensation payments.

The Blues also backed current head coach Xabi Alonso to deliver future success, adding: “In Xabi Alonso we have a manager who has an exceptional football mind and is a professional of the highest integrity. He has all the attributes to deliver the success the club’s supporters deserve and expect.”

In a statement of his own, Maresca said: “The decision (to leave Chelsea) was only mine.

“I recognise that my departure in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish.”