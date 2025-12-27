Maresca plays down Palmer’s frustrated reaction to being substituted

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca played down Cole Palmer’s clear frustration at being substituted in the 2-1 home loss against Aston Villa.

Palmer was withdrawn midway through the second half at Stamford Bridge, where Villa came from behind to win.

“There is no problem,” Maresca said when asked about Palmer‘s reaction.

“He was working very good on and off the ball. He was pressing very good.

“We have another game in 48 hours. He was working very hard but he was a bit tired. He had a good game. We are happy that he is back.”

Maresca also said the decision to replace Marc Cucurella was because the defender had concerns about a hamstring injury and asked to be replaced.

Maresca admitted Chelsea have to learn to manage games better after surrendering the lead once again.

The Blues completely dominated the first half but only had Joao Pedro’s goal to show for their efforts.

And a double by substitute Ollie Watkins earned Villa victory.

“The (first) goal we conceded changed the dynamic of the game. It was the turning point,” Maresca said.

“Until then we were completely in control and should have scored two or three goals.

“We have to be clinical and the game would be different. And we should have managed the game better after we conceded.

“If we concede a goal we struggle with the management of a game. We have to do better.

“In the last third, as a general situation, we can do better. We arrive so many times one v one with the wingers.”