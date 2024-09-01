Maresca insists Chelsea deserved to win

Enzo Maresca insisted Chelsea deserved all three points against Crystal Palace.

Ebere Eze’s superb second-half equaliser earned a point for the Eagles at Stamford Bridge.

“We completely deserved to win the game. We controlled the game,” Blues head coach Maresca said after the 1-1 draw.

“We didn’t concede chances in the first half. Second half, their goal was fantastic but overall we deserved to win. The performance was very good on the ball and off the ball.

“After we conceded we lost some control. Then the game becomes ups and downs with a lot of transitions. But we came back and had two or three more chances to win.”

But Palace boss Oliver Glasner argued: “When we were in our shape Chelsea didn’t find the space. Overall, with the second half, it’s a deserved point.”

New Chelsea signing Jadon Sancho was introduced to the crowd following his recent move from Manchester United.

Asked if the winger could have made a difference against Palace, Maresca said: “Jadon is here because we like that kind of player in the last third against a low block, like today.

“But we had six or seven clear chances and there are not many more things you can do to win a game.”

Maresca also confirmed that Nicolas Jackson, who opened the scoring, has been given a new deal.

Chelsea have extended the striker’s contract until 2023.

Maresca said: “I’m very happy. Nicolas is doing a fantastic job.

“He has already scored two goals [this season]. He scored again today and had another two chances, but we are happy with him.”







