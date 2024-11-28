Maresca hails ‘very important’ Sancho after Chelsea win

Enzo Maresca praised Jadon Sancho after the winger played a key role in Chelsea’s Uefa Conference League victory away to Heidenheim.

The Blues won 2-0 in Germany, where on-loan Manchester United man Sancho, who has been hampered by injury and illness, set up goals for Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk.

It was Sancho’s first start for more than a month.

“I said since we started that Jadon is very important for us,” said head coach Maresca. “He has to be fit – mentally and physically – and he is going to help us a lot.

“Unfortunately we did not use him in the last few games, but he showed how important he is tonight.

“We need that quality in the last third against a low block. He’s going to help us a lot.”

The result left Chelsea top of the group, with four wins from four games, and one more win would clinch a place in the knockout stage.

Heidenheim caused them problems and were pushing hard for an equaliser when Mudryk scored late on.

“It was a very good challenge in all the aspects,” said Maresca.

“Heidenheim were high-pressing and intense, but we were ready. It’s important to continue with that mentality.”







