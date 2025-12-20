Maresca hails James after skipper leads Chelsea comeback

Enzo Maresca hailed Reece James after the skipper played a starring role in Chelsea’s comeback from two down to earn a point at Newcastle.

James, who started in midfield before moving to right-back, pulled a goal back with a cracking free-kick early in the second half.

Joao Pedro then equalised for the Blues, who remain fourth in the table and six points ahead of Newcastle in the battle for Champions League places.

“It was, once again, a top performance (from James),” head coach Maresca said.

“He played for one hour as a midfielder and then the last half an hour as a full-back in his position.

“Again, he’s doing a fantastic job, not only for the goal, in general, and we are happy for him.”

Chelsea were well on top in the second half, although Harvey Barnes missed a great chance to win the game for Newcastle late on.

Maresca said: “After the first half, they deserved to win the game for sure. After the second half, we deserved to win.

“After our second goal we had three or four clear chances to score one more. They also had one with Barnes. But overall, I think the draw is correct.”