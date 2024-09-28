Maresca hails four-goal Palmer after Chelsea win

Enzo Maresca hailed “special” Cole Palmer, who netted all four goals for Chelsea in a 4-2 victory against Brighton.

England international Palmer became the first player to score four times in the opening half of a Premier League game.

Chelsea had to come from behind after Georgino Rutter headed home for the Seagulls after just seven minutes.

Palmer took over – his strikes included one from the penalty spot and another with a fabulous free-kick from distance.

Enterprising Brighton kept the contest alive through a reply by Carlos Baleba – all six goals came in the first period – but the Blues proved to be worthy winners.

“I said to Cole ‘you scored four but you could have scored more’,” said Blues boss Maresca.

“I knew Cole from years ago at the (Manchester) City Under-21s. He is a humble guy. He is a top player, he has scored many goals but he has never changed.

“I think already many good things have happened in his life as a professional. He has not changed and he will stay that way.

“With young players they can change easily, but he loves football. He can play in different positions as he is so good.

“He is a special player. H e doesn’t need to tell people how good he is.”

Despite Palmer’s goal glut, Maresca reflected on an eventful first half for his still improving squad.

The Italian admitted: “Off the ball we struggled in the first half. But at half-time we adjusted the way we were pressing. First half we conceded two goals as they surprised us on the ball.

“The two goals we conceded – the first was a mistake and for the second we did not need to take a risk.

“It was our most important game of the season so I am happy with the result and the performance. It was nice to share it with the fans.”







