Maresca hails Caicedo after Chelsea’s derby triumph

Enzo Maresca hailed Moises Caicedo after the Chelsea midfielder’s brilliant performance in the 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Joao Pedro’s first-half goal was enough to give the Blues their seventh victory in nine visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Moises was outstanding, leading head coach Maresca to label him the best defensive midfielder in the world alongside Manchester City’s Rodri.

“Moi I think is showing how good he is,” said Maresca.

“We judge him on the pitch but he is also so humble, such a good guy, always there to help everyone.

“For me, him and Rodri are the two best defensive midfielders in the world.”

Spurs were woeful, but Maresca was nevertheless encouraged by Chelsea’s defensive display and hopes it is a sign of things to come.

He said: “I am happy with the 1-0, happy with the three points and especially because we kept the clean sheet, but it is something we need for the future.

“We know we are a team who will score goals, but we need to do better defensively. We need to try and concede less goals.”