Maresca: Gusto back and Dewsbury-Hall set to start Chelsea cup game

Malo Gusto is expected to return to action for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup tie against Barrow and Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is set to start.

Gusto has been out with a thigh injury but recently returned to training and is in line to feature in Tuesday’s game, but Romeo Lavia is still unavailable.

Head coach Maresca explained: “Malo is available for tomorrow. Romeo isn’t available just yet, but we hope that he could be back for the Brighton game.

“Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, probably he will start tomorrow night.”

Maresca is expected to make a number of changes, with Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka in line for starting places, while youngsters Tyrique George and Josh Acheampong have been included in the squad.

“I think that tomorrow night’s game is a chance to give some minutes to other players that haven’t played as much, to share some minutes out in the same way we have done in the Conference League,” said Maresca.

“Hopefully it can be a good chance for them to show a little bit of themselves.”







