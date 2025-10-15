Maresca fined and given one-match touchline ban

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £8,000 following his sending-off against Liverpool.

Maresca was given a second yellow card after celebrating his side’s winning goal at Stamford Bridge on 4 October.

He will therefore not be in the dugout for Saturday’s game at Nottingham Forest.

FA rules say a manager banned from that area can communicate “by means of telephone, a runner or any other electronic device such as a radio or mobile phone” during the match.

It is Maresca’s second touchline ban as Chelsea boss – he was also shown a yellow card for celebrating Pedro Neto’s 93rd-minute winner at Fulham in April.