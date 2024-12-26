Maresca denies Chelsea felt under pressure

Enzo Maresca dismissed suggestions that Chelsea’s shock defeat at home to Fulham might have been partly caused by them feeling the pressure of being near the top of the Premier League.

The Blues emerged as the closest challengers to leaders Liverpool during an excellent run of results.

But they conceded two late goals, with Rodrigo Muniz’s winner coming deep in stoppage time, as Fulham dramatically secured their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979.

“I didn’t feel, and I didn’t see, the players with pressure,” said boss Maresca.

“We don’t prepare for the game thinking ‘Guys if we beat them…’ I don’t think it was about pressure.”

Chelsea took the lead through Cole Palmer’s superb early goal.

But Fulham caused them problems, eventually levelled through Harry Wilson’s goal, and then snatched all three points.

“The way we conceded the goal at the end, it’s a bad feeling,” Maresca admitted.

“I’ve said many times that if you can’t do anything it’s important you don’t lose. In the second half we gave them too much energy. We had to manage the game better.”







