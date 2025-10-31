Maresca confirms Chelsea trio are available for Spurs game

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Chelsea trio Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro are all available for Saturday’s derby against rivals Tottenham.

All three players recently picked up injuries but have since been able to train fully.

Caicedo and Fernandez came off the bench during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win at Wolves, where Joao Pedro was an unused substitute.

Head coach Maresca explained: “Game-by-game, we can’t plan with them because of their problems, their situations.

“So, it’s about taking it game-by-game and seeing how many minutes we can use them. We try to use the whole squad because, at this moment, we need the whole squad.”

Liam Delap is unavailable as he is suspended after being sent off against Wolves.

Delap, out since August with a hamstring injury, returned to action by coming on as a substitute only to pick up two yellow cards – the second of which was for needlessly barging into Emmanuel Agbadou.

The red card was Chelsea’s sixth in their past nine matches and was labelled “embarrassing” by Maresca.

Asked on Friday morning about Delap, he said the striker was “aware he made a mistake” and that “straight after the game in the changing room he apologised to everyone.”