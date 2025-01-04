Maresca calm after Chelsea drop more points

Enzo Maresca insisted all teams are likely to suffer winless runs after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace made it four matches without a victory for Chelsea.

Cole Palmer’s 13th Premier League goal of the season looked like giving the Blues all three points.

The goal was brilliantly set up by Jadon Sancho, who sped past Palace’s Chris Richards on the left and pulled the ball back for Palmer to fire home.

But Jean-Philippe Mateta netted for Palace in the 82nd minute when he got in front of Marc Cucurella to head Ebere Eze’s cross past keeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea were recently second in the Premier League table and being touted as title challengers.

Head coach Maresca was dismissive of that tag then – and is staying just as level-headed about his team having dropped down to fourth.

He said: “For me it’s not about the table, it’s just about seeing how we can improve things and today for me the performance was very good, on the ball and off the ball.

“But this moment of the season is going to happen for any team in any season, that you have some moment when you are not able to win games.”

Nicolas Jackson had two good chances to double Chelsea’s lead when they were in front – and Maresca admitted they paid the price for not being clinical enough.

He said: “Today if I have to decide the reason why we didn’t win the game

“I think it is just about trying to be clinical when you have the chance to kill the game, because at 2-0 the game is probably finished.”







