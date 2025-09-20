Maresca bemoans Sanchez sending-off and more injury woe for Palmer

Robert Sanchez should have let Bryan Mbeumo score rather than get himself sent off, Enzo Maresca said after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Keeper Sanchez was red-carded in the fifth minute after taking out former Brentford man Mbeumo just outside the area.

United were also reduced to 10 men in first-half stoppage time, when Casemiro – who scored their second goal – fouled Andrey Santos and was given a second yellow card. But by then the hosts were two up.

Bruno Fernandez scored nine minutes after Sanchez’s dismissal and Casemiro’s goal left Chelsea facing an uphill task.

Trevoh Chalobah pulled a goal back in the 80th minute but the visitors were unable to find a late equaliser.

Asked afterwards if it would have been better for Chelsea for Mbeumo to have scored and Sanchez stayed on the pitch, Blues head coach Maresca said: “Yes it is probably the better solution because we still have 95 minutes to play. Robert is aware of that.

“It’s difficult because he needs to make a decision. But if you ask me, I prefer to be one goal down after five minutes than one player down.”

Chelsea made three substitutions in the opening 21 minutes – something no Premier League side had done before.

Estêvão Willian was sacrificed in order for keeper Filip Jorgensen to come on, and Pedro Neto made way for defender Tosin Adarabioyo, before another change was made when Cole Palmer went off and was replaced by Santos.

Palmer continues to be troubled by a groin problem.

“It’s a problem for a long time for him, his groin,” Maresca admitted.

“He wanted to play this game, so the effort was huge, but after 20 minutes he decided it was too much.”