Maresca bemoans Chelsea’s inability to hold onto lead

Enzo Maresca admitted Chelsea’s FA Cup exit underlined how much they need to improve if they are to challenge the Premier League big guns again.

Brighton came from behind to beat the Blues 2-1 and secure a place in the fifth round.

For head coach Maresca, it was an example of a match a top side would win.

He said: “I said to the players weeks ago and I said again tonight: we need to learn how to sometimes win a game 1-0. Big clubs do that. For sure, it’s a big shame for us.”

The visitors went ahead early on when Cole Palmer’s volleyed cross from the left flank was fumbled into his own net by keeper Bart Verbruggen.

But Albion hit back and went through in controversial circumstances.

Georginio Rutter headed in Joel Veltman’s cross to level and later set up Kaoru Mitoma, who dinked the ball over former Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

VAR is not used in the FA Cup and the winning goal was allowed to stand despite the ball striking the arm of ex-Chelsea man Tariq Lamptey in the build-up.

Chelsea still have the Uefa Conference League as a possible route to silverware this season.

“If there is something positive it’s that now we can be focused on the Premier League and the Conference League,” Maresca said.

“Especially in the Premier League, hopefully we can continue our journey there. That has been very good until now and hopefully we can finish well.”







