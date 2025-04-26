Maresca backs Sanchez after Chelsea win

Enzo Maresca backed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez following Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge.

A goal by Nicolas Jackson – his first in 13 matches – was enough to overcome David Moyes’s side and move the Blues into fourth in the Premier League to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

Chelsea head coach Maresca, who was serving a one-match touchline ban, watched from the stands as Sanchez made fine saves.

Sanchez has come in for criticism after a number of mistakes this season.

“As a human being you usually remember the bad things rather than the good,” said Maresca.

“Robert has had many good moments this season and he had a good save against Tottenham in the 90th minute.

“You can see how the team-mates celebrate and that Robert has not been in a good moment, so they celebrated with him.”

Maresca admitted he didn’t enjoy the experience of watching the game away from the dugout, but felt Chelsea merited the win.

“I prefer to be on the bench, you want to say something but no-one can hear,” the Italian said.

“I was in contact with the bench and next to me was a member of the coaching staff to spread the message.

“I think first half we controlled the game and dominated. Second half we dropped a bit but the good thing was that were strong and nasty enough when we needed to be like that. I feel we deserved to win the game.”

The Blues travel to Sweden this week to take on Djurgaardens in the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday, before facing leaders Liverpool next Sunday.