Manager Hayes to leave Chelsea at end of season

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 47-year-old, who has been linked with the vacant USA women’s job, will pursue “a new opportunity outside the WSL and club football”, Chelsea said in a statement.

She has been in charge of the Blues since 2012 and has guided Chelsea to six Women’s Super League titles, including four in a row, as well as five FA Cups and two League Cups.

A 6-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon put Chelsea three points clear at the top of the WSL table and on course for a fifth successive title.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said in a statement: “Emma’s contribution to Chelsea cannot be understated. She has been a pioneer in women’s football and is hugely respected within the game.”







