Sanchez sent off as Chelsea lose to United

Man Utd 2 Fernandez (14′)

Casemiro (37′) Chelsea 1

Chalobah (80′)

Chelsea were beaten at Old Trafford, where they played most of the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off.

Sanchez was red-carded in the fifth minute after taking out former Brentford man Bryan Mbeumo just outside the area.

Manchester United were also reduced to 10 men in first-half stoppage time, when Casemiro – who scored their second goal – fouled Andrey Santos and was given a second yellow card. But by then the hosts were two up.

Bruno Fernandez scored nine minutes after Sanchez’s dismissal and Casemiro’s goal left Chelsea facing an uphill task.

Trevoh Chalobah pulled a goal back in the 80th minute but the Blues were unable to find a late equaliser.

United went ahead when Patrick Dorgu headed Noussair Mazraoui’s right-wing cross towards Fernandez, who netted from close range after initially appearing to be marginally offside. The goal stood after a VAR check.

A goal behind and down to 10 men, Chelsea also made three substitutions in the opening 21 minutes – something no Premier League side had done before.

Estêvão Willian was sacrificed in order for keeper Filip Jorgensen to come on, and Pedro Neto made way for defender Tosin Adarabioyo, before another change was made when Cole Palmer went off after appearing to pick up another injury and was replaced by Santos.

Appalling Chelsea defending led to the second goal – which came via another Dorgu header from a Mazraoui cross from the right.

Jorgensen failed to clear Mazraoui’s delivery, Reece James sliced an attempted clearance high into the air, and United defender Harry Maguire headed down for Casemiro to nod in from close range.

Casemiro’s sending-off gave Chelsea fans hope but their team never really looked like pulling off a second-half comeback, at least until Chalobah’s goal.

Wesley Fofana netted from close range after Tosin had flicked on James’ corner, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Chelsea did eventually score when Chalobah powered in a header from James’ cross.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Fofana (George 64), Cucurella (Gusto 64), Fernandez, Caicedo, Estevao (Jorgensen 6), Palmer (Santos 20), Pedro Neto (Adarabioyo 7), Joao Pedro.

Subs not used: Gittens, Hato, Guiu, Garnacho.