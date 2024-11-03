Caicedo’s goal earns Chelsea a point at Old Trafford

Man Utd 1 Chelsea 1 70' Fernandes (pen) 74' Caicedo

Moises Caicedo’s equaliser earned Chelsea a point at Old Trafford.

Caicedo, who was outstanding, scored four minutes after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty had put Manchester United in front.

Fernandes netted from the spot after keeper Robert Sanchez came off his line and needlessly brought down Rasmus Hojlund.

The visitors quickly hit back. Cole Palmer’s corner was only partially cleared and Caicedo’s low volley went through the legs of team-mate Mykhailo Mudryk, past keeper Andre Onana and into the bottom corner of the net.

Both teams hit the woodwork during the first half.

Chelsea should have gone ahead via Palmer’s corner, which Noni Madueke headed against the post from three yards out before Levi Colwill blasted the rebound wide.

And moments before the interval, Fernandes pinged a superb ball over Blues captain Reece James to Marcus Rashford, whose first-time strike clipped the top of the crossbar.

Pedro Neto went close early in the second half when he shot just wide of the post after being found by Palmer.

After the two goals in quick succession, Chelsea were on top for a spell but United striker Alejandro Garnacho went close when he fired inches over.

In stoppage time, Lisandro Martinez seemed fortunate not to be sent off for a crude challenge on Palmer for which the United defender received only a yellow card.

Chelsea have now won just one of their past four Premier League matches.

But the point leaves them fourth in the table, above Arsenal and Aston Villa – who both lost this weekend – on goal difference.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto (Cucurella 45), Lavia (Fernandez 70), Caicedo, Palmer, Neto, Madueke (Mudryk 70), Jackson.

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Felix, Nkunku, Veiga.







