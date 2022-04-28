Man Utd v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea had to settle for a point at Old Trafford despite being the better side for much of the game. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.







Edouard Mendy: 7

Untroubled for much of the game but completed a couple of comfortable saves when called upon. Had little chance for Cristiano Ronaldo’s equaliser.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

An improvement on a couple of dodgy recent performances. Generally solid, but played Ronaldo onside for the goal.

Thiago Silva: 7

Nothing fazes the slick Brazilian, who as always strolled through the game without looking remotely pressured, winning several challenges and organising the defence well.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Strong defensively and typically eager to get forward. Will be missed when he leaves at the end of the season.

Reece James: 8

A terrific return to the side. Covered loads of ground on the right flank, where he was a constant problem for United. Delivered a cross for Chelsea’s goal and almost restored their lead when he curled a shot against the outside of the post.

Jorginho: 6

Some nice touches and passes but was caught out defensively a few times in the second half.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Gave the ball away in the build-up to the United goal but his performance represented a return to form for Kante, who was full of energy in midfield and helped create the late chance for James.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Scored with a thumping volley and his overall performance was very decent.

Mason Mount: 7

Drifted in and out of the game but still produced moments of quality – the standout one being a lovely flick to tee up James.

Timo Werner: 6

A familiar story. Fantastic work ethic and his movement caused defenders problems, but he offered little in terms of a goal threat.

Kai Havertz: 6

Also worked hard up front. But he missed three chances in the first half, shooting into the side netting and later straight at keeper David de Gea, who also kept out a header from the German.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

Continues to look a shadow of the player he can be. Very muted after coming on.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Also didn't make much of an impact after his introduction. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was also sent on, featured for the final minutes.








