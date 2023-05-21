Alvarez goal enough for Man City to beat Chelsea

Man City 1 Chelsea 0 12' Alvarez

Julian Alvarez’s early goal was enough to give champions Manchester City victory over Chelsea.

It was the Blues’ seventh defeat in nine matches since Frank Lampard returned as interim boss.







Defensive lapses have been a regular feature of Chelsea’s dismal season and another led to the only goal at the Etihad Stadium.

After Wesley Fofana had given the ball away, youngster Cole Palmer – who caused the visitors major problems on the left flank – found Alvarez, who slotted home.

City dominated possession but Chelsea had a decent spell before the interval.

Raheem Sterling, playing against his former side, was denied by City keeper Stefan Ortega after being put through by Kai Havertz.

And Conor Gallagher almost equalised when he headed Lewis Hall’s cross against the post.

City themselves hit the post early in the second half when Kalvin Phillips’ header from Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick bounced back off the woodwork.

The home fans thought Alvarez had scored again when he found the next on 71 minutes, but after the goal was initially given VAR showed that Mahrez had handled before setting up the Argentine.

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, W Fofana; Azpilicueta, Gallagher (Madueke 69), Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek (Chukwuemeka 81), Hall (Koulibaly 81); Sterling (Mudryk 69), Havertz (Pulisic 85).

Subs not used: Mendy, D Fofana, Felix, Ziyech.

