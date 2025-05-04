Macario’s penalty secures another WSL win for Chelsea

Catarina Macario’s first-half penalty gave champions Chelsea a 1-0 win at Tottenham in their penultimate match of the Women’s Super League season.

Macario scored from the spot after being brought down as she skipped between Ashleigh Neville and Molly Bartrip.

The Blues were not at their best in what was quite a poor game, but the win keeps them on course to finish the league campaign unbeaten – their final game is against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge next Saturday.

Maika Hamano missed a chance to double the lead when she fired high and wide of the target in the second half.

Lola Brown, 17, came on as a substitute for Chelsea for her WSL debut.