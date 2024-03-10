Macario’s goal clinches semi-final spot for Chelsea

Catarina Macario’s goal midway through the second half gave Chelsea a 1-0 win at Everton and a place in the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

It was the Brazil-born United States international’s second goal in as many matches following her recent return to action after a long-term knee injury.

Macario, who scored on her Chelsea debut last weekend after 20 months out with anterior cruciate ligament damage, slotted home after being set up by Aggie Beever-Jones.

It came after Everton had troubled Emma Hayes’ side, with keeper Zecira Musovic twice denying Kathrine Kuhl.

The semi-final draw is due to be made at around 8.20am on Tuesday.







