Lukaku’s goal clinches Club World Cup final spot for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku’s first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win over Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi and a place in the Club World Cup final.

Kai Havertz’s left-wing cross was inadvertently headed into Lukaku’s path by Yasser Al Shahrani, and the Belgian fired home.







It was Lukaku’s ninth goal of the season and came after a six-match run without scoring.

Havertz later hit the post in a game dominated by Chelsea, who will face Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was not at the game as he is isolating after recently testing positive for Covid-19.







