Lukaku returns as Chelsea ease to first-leg win against Spurs

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0 5' Havertz 34' Davies (OG)

Romelu Lukaku returned as Chelsea comfortably won the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Kai Havertz scored an early opener before Ben Davies’ farcical own goal.

It was an unhappy return to Stamford Bridge for Tottenham’s former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, whose team’s shambolic first-half defending left them with a mountain to climb in the second leg.







Chelsea went ahead after just five minutes when Spurs were caught out while trying to play out from the back.

Marcos Alonso intercepted Japhet Tanganga’s pass to Emerson Royal and played the ball through to Havertz, whose shot was helped in by Davinson Sanchez as the defender attempted to clear off the line.

And Chelsea doubled their lead in bizarre fashion 11 minutes before the interval.

Tanganga went to clear Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick and headed straight into the face of team-mate Davies, with the ball ricocheting into the net.

Lukaku, back in the fold after apologising for a television interview in which he said he was unhappy at Chelsea, had a couple of chances to add to their tally.

So too did Ziyech and half-time substitute Timo Werner, who came on for the injured Havertz.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta (Vale 89), Sarr, Rudiger, Ziyech (Pulisic 79), Jorginho, Saul (Loftus-Cheek 73), Alonso, Mount (Kovacic 73), Lukaku, Havertz (Werner 45).

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Hall, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi.







