Chelsea outclassed by dominant Liverpool

Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1 23' Jota 39' Bradley 65' Szoboszlai 71' Nkunku 79' Diaz

Chelsea were well beaten at Anfield by the Premier League leaders.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai put Liverpool in control and Luis Diaz restored their three-goal lead after Christopher Nkunku pulled a goal back.

The hosts could have won by an even greater margin – Darwin Nunez missed a penalty as they dominated.

Jota, fastening upon a raking pass by Bradley, forced his way through the attentions of Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva before prodding the ball home to put Liiverpool ahead.

And they doubled their advantage in the 39th minute.

Diaz had plenty of room in midfield before supplying Bradley with a forward pass, and the Northern Ireland international subsequently fizzed a low shot into the left-hand corner of the net.

Chelsea’s problems grew on the stroke of half-time when Badiashile impeded Jota and conceded a penalty. However, Nunez’s spot-kick cannoned off the post.

Szoboszlai made it three for Liverpool, the midfielder guiding in a close-range header from Bradley’s cross.

Chelsea did respond when substitute Nkunku turned the ball into the net from six yards out.

But the Reds added a fourth in the 79th minute when Diaz finished from a precise Nunez cross.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Badiashile, Silva, Chilwell (Gusto 45), Fernandez, Caicedo (Chukwuemeka 65), Gallagher (Nkunku 45), Sterling, Madueke (Mudryk 46) Palmer (Casado 85)







