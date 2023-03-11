Leicester v Chelsea line-ups: Mudryk starts, Foxes make two changes

Mykhailo Mudryk starts for Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

Mudryk is in for the injured Raheem Sterling and there is a recall for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who replaces the ill Reece James.







Leicester meanwhile, make two changes, with Daniel Amartey and Patson Daka coming in for Harvey Barnes and Tete.

Chelsea: Kepa, Fernandes, Kovacic, Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Havertz, Cucurella, Fofana.

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashille, Pulisic, Chalobah, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke.

Leicester: Ward, Faes, Maddison, Iheanacho, Souttar, Amartey, Daka, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Castagne.

Subs: Iversen, Evans, Barnes, Vardy, Ndidi, Praet, Thomas, Tete, Soumare.







