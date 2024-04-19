‘Legendary’ keeper Berger leaves Chelsea

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has let Chelsea join American side NJ/NY Gotham FC for an undisclosed fee.

The Germany international, 33, won four Women’s Super League titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups during her five years at Chelsea.

She also kept 60 clean sheets in 114 appearances for the club.

Manager Emma Hayes said Berger has “legendary status” at Chelsea and been “an amazing servant.”

However, Berger made just five WSL appearances this season, with Hannah Hampton and Zecira Musovic featuring in goal.

“She wants to play and go to an Olympics and I admire that about players,” said Hayes.

“I know she will go with our blessing and we wish her the best of luck.”







