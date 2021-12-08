Late Zenit equaliser costs Chelsea top spot

Zenit 3 Chelsea 3 2' Werner 38' Claudinho 41' Azmoun 62' Lukaku 85' Werner 90' Ozdoev

Chelsea will be unseeded for the knockout stage of the Champions League after an injury-time Zenit equaliser meant the holders went through as group runners-up.

Timo Werner netted twice in Russia and Romelu Lukaku, back in the starting line-up following a recent ankle injury, scored his first Chelsea goal since September’s home game against Zenit.







Werner’s late second looked like enabling his team to pip Juventus, who beat Malmo 1-0.

But Magomed Ozdoev’s last-gasp strike for Zenit meant the Italian side finished top of the group.

Werner had opened the scoring after just 84 seconds – Chelsea’s quickest ever Champions League goal.

He had the simple task of tapping home after Andreas Christensen had flicked on Ross Barkley’s corner.

But the Blues, already sure of a place in the knockout phase, were poor defensively and found themselves behind at half-time after conceding twice in the space of three minutes.

A poor clearance by Cesar Azpilicueta enabled Douglas Santos to cross for an unmarked Claudinho to head in the equaliser.

The second goal came after another defensive mishap.

Barkley’s attempted pass fell straight to Claudinho, who played the ball forward to Malcom. Christensen made a mess of trying to play the offside trap and Malcom was able to tee up Sardar Azmoun, who applied the finish.

Barkley atoned by playing a key role in the build-up to Lukaku’s leveller.

He found Werner, who drew the keeper towards him before laying the ball off to Lukaku to score into an unguarded net.

And Werner scored with five minutes remaining to seemingly clinch victory.

Christian Pulisic exchanged passes with Hakim Ziyech and threaded the ball through to the German, who cut inside and fired home.

But Ozdoev’s fantastic half-volley from near the edge of the penalty area means Chelsea could now face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

The other possible opponents are Ajax or the winner of the group containing Lille, Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg.

Chelsea: Kepa’ Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 65), James, Mount, Barkley (Ziyech 65), Saul (Alonso 75); Werner, Lukaku (Havertz 75).

Subs: Bettinelli, Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Loftus-Cheek.







