Late winner takes Chelsea through to Women’s FA Cup final

Aggie Beever-Jones’ goal four minutes into stoppage time gave Chelsea a 2-1 victory over Liverpool and a place in the Women’s FA Cup final.

The Blues came from behind in a gripping semi-final at Kingsmeadow, where Erin Cuthbert equalised after Olivia Smith had opened the scoring.

The win keeps the Women’s Super League champions and leaders on course for a quadruple.

Liverpool went ahead in the 21st minute, very much against the run of play.

After being found by Marie Hobinger, Smith darted in from the right and slotted past keeper Hannah Hampton.

Chelsea levelled just before half-time when Sandy Balitmore did well on the right and, after Liverpool were unable to clear their lines, Cuthbert pounced. Keeper Rachel Laws got a hand to the shot but the ball went in off the post.

And with extra time looming, Beever-Jones headed in Baltimore’s cross.







