Late Palace goal extends Chelsea’s winless run

Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 1 14' Palmer 82' Mateta

A late Crystal Palace equaliser extended Chelsea’s winless run to four matches.

Cole Palmer’s 13th Premier League goal of the season looked like giving the Blues victory.

The goal was brilliantly set up by Jadon Sancho, who sped past Palace’s Chris Richards on the left and pulled the ball back for Palmer to fire home.

But Jean-Philippe Mateta netted for Palace in the 82nd minute when he got in front of Marc Cucurella to head Ebere Eze’s cross past keeper Robert Sanchez.

Nicolas Jackson had missed a couple of chances to double Chelsea’s lead, while former QPR star Eze went close to equalising in the second half when he dragged an effort wide of the target.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Jackson (Guiu 81), Sancho (Madueke 86).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Felix, Nkunku, James, Veiga.







