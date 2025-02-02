Late own goal puts Chelsea 10 points clear at top of WSL

A late own goal by Sarah Mayling continued Chelsea’s winning run – and left them 10 points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League.

The 1-0 victory at Aston Villa means the Blues have now won 12 of their 13 league matches this season.

In the 82nd minute, Chelsea’s Maika Hamano looked to set up Mayra Ramirez, and Mayling, in trying to intercept the pass, inadvertently poked the ball into her own net.

The defending champions also rode their luck when Kirsty Hanson almost put the hosts ahead when she fired against the bar.







