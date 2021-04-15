Late Everton goal sends Chelsea out of FA Youth Cup

Chelsea went out of the FA Youth Cup after a 2-1 defeat against Everton, who scored a late winner courtesy of a mistake by keeper Lucas Bergström.

Bergström allowed an 88th-minute effort from Sean McAllister to squirm underneath him and into the net.







McAllister had given the visitors a first-half lead in the fifth-round clash at Kingsmeadow before Joe Haigh equalised.

Haigh headed in from a yard out after being teed up by Harvey Vale’s cross from the left.

Chelsea were the better side for large spells of the game but it was Everton who ended up progressing to the quarter-finals.







