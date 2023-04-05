Lampard returns to Chelsea as interim boss

Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as interim manager until the end of the season.

The club’s all-time record goalscorer was Blues boss from July 2019 until January 2021, when he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel’s successor, Graham Potter, was sacked on Sunday and Lampard is returning to Stamford Bridge ahead of a permanent appointment being made.

Lampard is available, having been sacked by Everton in January after less than a year in the job.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League and drew 0-0 with Liverpool on Tuesday with coach Bruno Saltor in caretaker charge.

Julian Nagelsmann and former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique are among the contenders to take over this summer.

Nagelsmann, 35, was recently being sacked by Bayern Munich, who replaced him with Tuchel.







