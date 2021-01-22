Lampard thanks fans but seems agitated during fiery press conference

Frank Lampard appeared to be feeling the pressure at a fiery press conference on Friday afternoon.

There has been speculation about his future as Chelsea boss following a poor run in which the Blues have lost five of their past eight games.

Lampard, whose side face Luton in the FA Cup on Sunday, defiantly insisted he could handle the pressure of the job and paid no attention to other managers being linked with Chelsea.







But his terse responses – and criticism of one journalist’s reporting – suggested he is feeling the heat.

Lampard did, however, thank the fans who are backing him to turn things around.

Some have created a banner in support of the former Chelsea midfielder, who said: “I appreciate it very much.

“Everyone who knows me knows how I feel about this club.”

