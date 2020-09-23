Lampard press conference: Chelsea boss on cup win, brilliant Havertz, Rudiger and more
Live updates as Chelsea boss Frank Lampard speaks at his post-match press conference after his side’s resounding Carabao Cup win against Barnsley.
Live updates as Chelsea boss Frank Lampard speaks at his post-match press conference after his side’s resounding Carabao Cup win against Barnsley.
Simon
23/09/2020 @ 11:00 pm
Nice performance from my blues tonight, keep it on guys
Onyeka
23/09/2020 @ 10:47 pm
coachee please do us a favour and trade hudson for j.kimmich if its possible
Essien
23/09/2020 @ 10:38 pm
Good performance guys keep it up
Akinbola femi
23/09/2020 @ 10:33 pm
I hope we keep it up with this winning mentality
Akinbola femi
23/09/2020 @ 10:31 pm
I hope we keep it up like this winning mentality
Zikaboh
23/09/2020 @ 10:23 pm
Set now, remain Toni’s case