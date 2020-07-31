By West London Sport 31/07/2020 Live updates as Chelsea boss Frank Lampard speaks at a press conference on the eve of the FA Cup final against Arsenal.
THE SPANISH
31/07/2020 @ 4:27 pm
KEPA MUST BE DROPED IN ORDER TO HAVE ANY CHANCE OF BEATING ARSENAL, THAT MUST BE D 1ST STEP 4WD BCOS WITH KEPA, ALL D TEAMS KNOW D CAN SCORE CHELSEA AT ANY DISTANCE OR CORNER. LAMPARD BE WARN PLS
Kehinde
31/07/2020 @ 4:22 pm
Please give willian and kante full time play……extend willian contract to 3years(exceptional player before the FA final
Furaha samuel changawa
31/07/2020 @ 1:36 pm
Give us your first trophy lampard
Bello jimmy
31/07/2020 @ 1:34 pm
Just want too know if ngolo kante will be available tomorrow for the FA cup final up blues