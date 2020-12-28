Lampard praises players’ attitude after Chelsea draw

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said the performance in the draw against Aston Villa was exactly what he wanted in response to the lacklustre display in the defeat against Arsenal.

Lampard made six changes from the side beaten by the Gunners and saw his side create plenty of chances but have to settle for a point despite taking a first-half lead through Olivier Giroud.







“The attitude and effort was really good against a really good team,” Lampard told Amazon Video. “You can’t ask more from the players that they gave.

“We started really well. Villa had some moments but we dealt with it pretty well and got a goal. We pushed for a winner but didn’t quite get the rub of the green

“Christian Pulisic was really bright all game and it was great for him to play two games in a couple of days. A lot of our play was really good Chilly [Ben Chilwell] and Timo [Werner] nearly scored late on. When you are in a tough run things don’t go for you.”







