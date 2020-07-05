Lampard on Kante injury, Jorginho’s future, pressure from Man Utd and why he made changes

Frank Lampard saw his side climb back into the top four with a 3-0 victory over Watford. Here’s what the Chelsea boss had to say during his press conference after the game at Stamford Bridge.

On what pleased him about the win

“Three goals, clean sheet – a reaction to losing in midweek.

“It was comfortable because we made it comfortable. We played well.

“When we move the ball we look really good. When we slowed it down I wasn’t quite so happy but it was a comfortable night, which we needed.”

On the effect of his changes

“I’m pleased with the team performance. Changes at this point are for freshness sometimes and for tactical reasons at other times. It gave us a bit of both today.

“I thought the team performance was solid – very strong. Defensively as well, we knew there would be some longer balls and set-pieces would be an issue. We dealt with them well.”

On N’Golo Kante going off – and Jorginho not replacing him

“Jorginho is in my plans and N’Golo Kante has got a small hamstring (problem),

“We’ll have to scan it and see how bad it is. We hope it’s small. That’s what I’ve been told so far.

“After the scan we’ll know. I’m guessing it (the injury) will be a problem for Palace on Tuesday.”

On Christian Pulisic

“He was playing very well and got injured at the start of January and was injured until the restart.

“But what he looks now is sharp and hungry and his quality is there for everyone to see at the moment.

“He’s going past players, moving at pace, and he always works hard for the team in all senses.

“I’m really happy with him and, considering his age, and considering what could be coming from him, I’m very pleased.

“We’ve got ourselves a very good player and he’ll get even better.”

On Kepa’s clean sheet and late save

“It was important and I’m pleased for him. I’m pleased for the back four in front of him as well.

“I thought we defended pretty well, but the moment when we slipped and they got in he makes a really really good save.

“That’s what you want. You want your keeper to stay alert and make those kind of saves. It will be great for his confidence.”

On pressure from Manchester United

“Every game is going to be pressure now. At West Ham there was pressure because we knew we could go third – it’s a different kind of pressure.

“It’s (about) how you focus on the game and the job in hand. We cannot get too caught up in what everyone else does at the moment.

“We did that well tonight. There was no nonsense. The mentality was good.

“We started bright and carried on. We got the small details of the game right at both ends of the pitch, which I was happy with.”

On how his team compares to United

“It’s not a comparison to get too caught up in.

“They’re a very good team. We know that. The individuals and squad they have, the manager and coaches they have, you can only respect that.

“They’re a really strong outfit. We know that. The fact we’re two points ahead of them we have to be happy with.

“The form they’re in, we know they’re going to be contesting right to the end.

“Respect to Manchester United and others around us. But at the same time we focus on ourselves and try to keep picking up results.”







