Lampard: Hard work needed to turn Chelsea around

Frank Lampard insists hard work is the only way for Chelsea to turn their fortunes around.

The Blues have endured a miserable season and are 12th in the Premier League table – below fellow west London sides Fulham and Brentford.

Lampard declared: “Our job is to look at performances and mentality in training to try and bring back a good feeling. That only comes with hard work.







“They are low on confidence and performance. You can only work to get a level of performance to bring confidence back.

“I’ve been here in moments when confidence has been low. I had moments as a player where we dropped our standards as a collective and we had to lift it. We managed to get it back through hard work.

“It’s different now in terms of the type of player and the squad we have here and what expectations are. We can only consider the future and work really hard to get the squad where we want it.”

Chelsea have lost all five of their matches since Lampard returned to the club as interim boss.

But he said: “I enjoy that challenge and I was very aware of it coming in. I’m very proud to manage this club. I love being here and doing my job.

“You can’t always control the results, but you can work every day.”

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz will return to the Chelsea squad for Tuesday’s game against Arsenal but Kalidou Koulibaly might not play again this season.







