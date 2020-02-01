Lampard hails Rudiger after Chelsea draw

Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea previously missed Antonio Rudiger’s presence after his first goals of the season helped his side secure a point away to Leicester.

The defender missed the first half of the campaign through injury but scored twice in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

He opened the scoring 46 seconds after the restart, when he glanced home Mason Mount’s corner, before rising highest again to put away a teasing delivery from a free-kick.

Lampard was delighted with Rudiger’s performance and urged his side to score more from set-pieces.

He said: “We did miss him because he brings an aggression, and a presence, in everything that he does.

“I think that is good because we have young players in those areas as well, and I think he is the more experienced out of our centre-backs. He brings his qualities in lots of ways.

“Set-pieces have been something we are a bit short on in terms of how much desire we have got to put our head on it and score goals, and he brings that naturally.

“I was delighted with his two goals. We need to score more from set-pieces, particularly in these games against good opposition where it’s tight.”

Leicester scored twice in 10 minutes to come back from a goal down to lead 2-1, with Youri Tielemans teeing up Ben Chilwell at the back post for a close-range finish.

The hosts punished Willy Caballero for rushing out of his box to chase down the loose ball but Lampard defended the keeper.

He added: “Not in my opinion, no [he was not at fault for the goal]. As the ball travels on the cross, it’s a mishit cross obviously, he follows that, he retreats to his goal and he realises he can’t get it.

“I think the problem was that, when we defended, we sank to the six-yard box and Chilwell pops up the other side of that. Someone has got to be tighter to him.”







