Lampard explains team selection for Leicester clash

Frank Lampard believes Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz fully deserve their recalls to the Chelsea starting line-up.

They were included in the side to face Leicester along with Tammy Abraham and the fit-again Reece James.







“They both deserve to start,” Blues boss Lampard told Sky Sports.

“Callum in particular has been affecting games. whether that’s in his cameos when coming on or in some of his recent starts.

“He’s having an impact on games more than ever and that shows how he’s developing. His speed is there, his confidence is there and I want to see that from him this evening.”

Havertz has struggled for fitness and form this season but gets another chance to impress.

“With Kai, he’s been training really well and deserves to start,” Lampard said.

“There’s clearly an adaptation period needed for him and Timo Werner.

“He’s shown a lot in training this week and let’s see if he can show that tonight.”

Lampard added that Olivier Giroud is not in the matchday squad because he picked up a knock against Fulham.

Click here for live commentary from the game







