Lampard explains Pulisic’s absence for Brighton clash



Frank Lampard has confirmed that Christian Pulisic missed out for Chelsea at Brighton because he is not yet fit enough to play.

The American suffered a hamstring injury during the FA Cup final against Arsenal.







Lampard told Sky Sports: “Christian Pulisic is not fit, unfortunately. So the options came down a bit with the injuries. But at the same time we’ve worked and we’re ready.”

Boss Lampard is without new signings Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell, who are recovering from injuries.

And veteran defender Thiago Silva is still building up his fitness following his recent move to Stamford Bridge.

But there are debuts for new signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Speaking about the German duo, Lampard said: “We must give them time. We mustn’t expect everything in one evening. But they’re really talented lads. I expect their quality to come through.”

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Barkley, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta.

Brighton: Ryan, Webster, Dunk, White, Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Steele, Stephens, Connolly, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Burn, Veltman.







