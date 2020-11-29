Lampard explains his team selection for ‘big test’ against Tottenham

Frank Lampard felt Chelsea’s derby clash with Tottenham was not the right time to make major changes.

Thiago Silva’s inclusion is boss Lampard’s only change to the starting line-up from the Blues’ most recent league game, at Newcastle.







Christian Pulisic is back in the squad after his hamstring trouble and is on the bench along with Kai Havertz, who has been working his way back to fitness after catching Covid-19.

“We have got some players knocking on the door and getting back to fitness,” Lampard told Chelsea’s Fifth Stand app.

“Christian Pulisic is back on the bench, which is good for us. Kai Havertz is getting fitness after having some pretty heavy symptoms of Covid.

“The players that have stayed in deserve to stay in because they have been playing well. It’s a big test today so let’s hope as a team we can stand up to it.”







