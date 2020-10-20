Lampard explains defensive changes for Chelsea’s Champions League clash

Click here for live text commentary from Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea will be boosted by the returns of Thiago Silva and keeper Edouard Mendy against Sevilla.

The Blues boss has made defensive changes for the Champions League game, also including Reece James at right-back and leaving Cesar Azpilicueta on the bench.







But Lampard has played down suggestions the changes are a response to Chelsea’s poor defending in their 3-3 draw with Southampton.

“Not necessarily,” Lampard told BT Sport.

“We haven’t had a chance to have Thiago in the team much because of his arrival and then obviously he travelled to Brazil and came back on Thursday and was really tired for the weekend otherwise he would have probably played.

“So it’s great to have his experience and quality back in. Similar with Mendy.

“Reece James – it’s probably the most difficult position on the pitch for me because I have Azpi who I can always rely on and Reece who has shown great qualities as well.

“They are changes hopefully to keep us secure and I think Reece will offer us a lot going forward on the right as well.”







