Lampard explains decision to drop Zouma for Rudiger

Frank Lampard says he felt a change in defence was needed in order to address the “little slump” Chelsea have been experiencing.

Blues boss Lampard dropped Kurt Zouma for the west London derby at Fulham, with Antonio Rudiger instead playing alongside Thiago Silva at centre-back.







Lampard told Sky Sports the time was right to make a change.

He said: “Some of our results recently have been indifferent and that’s not a direct thing on Kurt at all but it felt like there’s some changes that could be made and to lean more on what Toni’s doing in terms of his training.

“When he (Rudiger) has come in and played he’s played well. He’s a personality within the group. It’s a moment when you need personalities to try and get a result that will just kick-start us again from the little slump we’re in.

“Nothing bad on Kurt, but it just felt like a change needed.”

