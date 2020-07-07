Lampard on Crystal Palace, injury latest, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek and pressure from Man Utd



Frank Lampard spoke at a news conference on the eve of Chelsea's game against Crystal Palace. Here's some of what the Blues boss had to say.









On Palace

“They’re very difficult to play against – a good team, very organised and good individual players. I want us to approach the game in the right way.”

On the latest injury news

“Kante won’t be in the squad. He hurt his hamstring.

“It’s a low-level hamstring injury. Hopefully it will be a week or so.

“We’ll find out as we go, but I would expect we’d be very lucky to have him for Sheffield United.

“Kovacic trained with us today. He’s not ready for this game. Hopefully the next.

“Tomori is still not ready. He had a small setback in training. Hopefully (he’ll be back) next week.”

On whether things are “back on track” after the win over Watford

“I’m not sure they were off-track – and I’m not sure we’re back on-track, because every game is another obstacle.

“We know what we’ve got in front of us over this short period of games.”

On whether Manchester United are the biggest threat in the battle for a top-four finish

“They’re a very strong team, they’re in great form and they’ve got really good players. You’ve seen the momentum they’ve gained at this part of the season.

“So, yes, they’re the biggest threat from behind I guess, but this is the Premier League. It looks that way today. It’s how us as a team finish the season.”









“The pressure ramps up. I enjoy it. It’s something I was used to as a player and I think as manager you certainly take more on board, so that’s been slightly different for me – you take on the expectations of the club and fans.

“But that (pressure) is what we’re here for. It’s what we’re about. All I want to do now is make sure we get everything right that we can control and handle the pressure.

“The position we’re in means a lot is in our own hands. That’s the main thing.”

On Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi

“They’re slightly similar cases but different in their own ways.

“Ruben literally played no games for a long, long time and just before the lockdown period we were trying to find him some games.

“So for Ruben this little period has been great for him to get fit. He is pretty fit, but the reality is next season will be the one, with a mini pre-season, that he’ll really be firing for and I’m really excited for those times.

“Now he’s coming off the bench, he may start some games, he gives us something really different.

“With Callum, he’s played more games than Ruben this year.

“I think he really needs to work hard daily in training and do the right things, then when he gets his opportunity then really show input in games.

“We see it at the moment with what Christian Pulisic and Willian are doing in the team.

“When Callum comes into the team he has to show something similar.

“They’re both young and I believe and trust in both of them.”

On Jorginho

“He’s been very professional about it. He wants to play, as every player does – particularly when they’re training well. He always trains well.

“He’s handled it (not being selected) professionally and that’s what I’d expect over the course of a long season and with the competitive squad we have.”

On why he hasn’t been picking Jorginho

“I don’t want to go into the details of positions and tactics or why I pick a team. I just have to pick a team as I see best. They’re just my choices.”

On comparisons between Christian Pulisic and Eden Hazard

“Having played with Eden and seen him come to the club at a relatively young age, we saw the development of him and he had a special talent of being able to receive the ball.

“He had great balance and could go past players so well and he would draw players towards him to open up space for others.

“I think Christian is possibly more direct in his style sometimes in terms of how he goes past players and runs off the ball, which I like.

“Eden would come and get the ball and take it past players. With Christian I think sometimes he has real ability to break a line and come forward, which is a really great trait in the modern game.

“In terms of comparisons, Eden has been here and done it to an incredible level. Christian has it in his hands to make a real impact.

“There’s a lot of development to come from Christian and I’m very happy with him.”

On whether several Chelsea youngsters could be in England’s squad for the Euros next year

“It will always be on them individually about how they go forwards.

“It’s (about) how they train here, how they play here and how they play for England – can they play well enough to stay in the team?

“Individually they will all have their own aims. They certainly all have capabilities to be part of Chelsea’s future and hopefully England’s, but that’s in their hands.”







