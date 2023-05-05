Lampard backs Sterling to come good at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has backed Raheem Sterling to come good for Chelsea in what has been a difficult season for the England star since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Sterling has scored just seven goals since moving from Manchester City last summer and has not found the target in the Premier League since January 1.







But stand-in Blues boss Lampard believes the Harlesden-raised Sterling is still one of the best players in the country despite his poor campaign.

“Raheem has had an incredible career and I think I said recently that I have the last three years talking to younger wingers who I have worked with showing videos of him at the back post or defensively what he does,” Lampard said.

“You cannot take away from him everything he has done for Manchester City and England.

“Maybe the form of the season this year hasn’t been great but there are always contributing factors to individual form.

“Speaking to Raheem, he is very honest with himself and has the credit in the bank, but if he keeps working and things all around him fall in to place then he will show what he has shown what he has in his career.

“That is what we have at this club at the moment, a lot of understandable reasons and stories within the squad.”







