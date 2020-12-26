Lacklustre Chelsea are beaten by Arsenal

Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1 34' Lacazette (pen) 44' Xhaka 56' Saka 85' Abraham

Chelsea missed the chance to go second in the table – and lost for the third time in four games.

They were two down at the interval after Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty and Granit Xhaka’s free-kick.

Worse followed for the Blues when Bukayo Saka’s mis-hit cross ended up in the net 11 minutes into the second half.







Tammy Abraham pulled a goal back with a tap-in late on and Jorginho then had a penalty saved by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

Chelsea were lacklustre and the Gunners deserved their win, although the penalty decision which resulted in the opening goal seemed harsh, with Reece James making minimal contact with Kieran Tierney.







