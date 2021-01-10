Kirby scores four in thumping WSL win for Chelsea

Fran Kirby scored four against her former club as Chelsea breezed to an imperious 5-0 win over Reading in the only game of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League weekend.

Ji So-yun was also on the scoresheet at the Madejski Stadium as Emma Hayes’ Blues moved above Arsenal into second and three points behind Manchester United with a game in hand.







Kirby opened the scoring in the 16th minute, collecting Sam Kerr’s flick-on before rounding Grace Moloney in the Reading goal and stroking the ball into the net.

Kirby could have had a second midway through the first half when the Reading defence stood off and allowed her a 25-yard shot, only for her effort to cannon off the post before being cleared to safety.

Moments later Kirby did have her second, pouncing on a mistake by Emma Mitchell before showing good composure to slide her left-footed effort under Moloney.

The perfect hat-trick was completed in first-half stoppage time with Kirby heading in after Kerr had hooked Erin Cuthbert’s floated free-kick across the box.

And just eight minutes into the second half Kirby grabbed her fourth, flicking Guro Reiten’s corner into the bottom of the net to cap a stunning individual display.

Ji added the fifth five minutes from time, smashing the ball into the corner of the net after expertly pouncing on a loose ball in the box.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said: “Although Fran scored four excellent goals today, she will be the first to say that you’re only as good as players around you.

“I thought that it was a total team performance today and one of the most pleasing performances of the season.

“Everyone in the women’s game has a huge responsibility to adhere to – not only government guidelines, but also club guidelines.

“We are in jeopardy of losing the privilege of playing if we don’t adhere to the rules.

“I think every club has the responsibility to add younger players to their squad to ensure that we can fulfil fixtures, as we are providing a small bit of entertainment for the millions of people who are stuck at home and not able to see their families.

“I’m excited to play Manchester United next week. They’ve been brilliant all season and deserve to be at the top but I feel that we are starting to come into a bit of form at the right time.”

